Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is -87.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -84.00% and -84.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -45.77% at the moment leaves the stock -84.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.07.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $131.13M and $40.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.27. Distance from 52-week low is -45.77% and -93.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.84M, and float is at 14.49M with Short Float at 0.53%.