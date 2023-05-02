Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) down -5.33% since start of the year

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is -5.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.32% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.58% higher than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -6.15% and -8.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.69% off its SMA200. NMR registered -7.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.90%.

The stock witnessed a -5.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.69%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26585 employees, a market worth around $11.71B and $18.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.53% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.00B, and Short Float at -.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $9184.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $2.61 per share for $39112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the NMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) disposed off 9,995 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $24288.0. The insider now directly holds 177,500 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 7.34% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 21.07% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 5.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.