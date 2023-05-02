Phillips 66 (PSX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is -5.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.02 and a high of $113.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $99.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $124.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 10.55% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.40, the stock is -3.93% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 0.93% off its SMA200. PSX registered 12.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.54%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $44.78B and $169.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.94% and -13.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Phillips 66 (PSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 (PSX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 683.90% this year.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 471.86M, and float is at 458.56M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 (PSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAYES GREGORY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAYES GREGORY bought 10,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $97.75 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14299.0 shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Pruitt Joseph Scott (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $110.68 per share for $66406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15302.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Pruitt Joseph Scott (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $111.86 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 15,302 shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

Phillips 66 (PSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -11.32% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -0.19% lower over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -25.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.