Positives for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) as stock gains in recent trading

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $135.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $127.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.84% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.73% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -3.06% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.52, the stock is -9.38% and -7.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.13% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -8.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.32.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.15%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $15.38B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.71 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.21% and -12.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -20.28% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -7.11% lower over the same period.