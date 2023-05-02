Positives for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as stock gains in recent trading

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.43 and a high of $77.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.46% off the consensus price target high of $84.60 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.26% higher than the price target low of $62.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.52, the stock is -0.09% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.89% off its SMA200. TD registered -17.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.98%.

The stock witnessed a 1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $109.45B and $37.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.18% and -21.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 2.07%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 19.24% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -10.58% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -3.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.