Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.61% off the consensus price target high of $5.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.61% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is -3.54% and -5.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.28% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -16.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.31%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 82.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Distance from 52-week low is 8.21% and -19.54% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 400.15M, and float is at 289.81M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Dask Kristin Lea,the company’sCFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO. SEC filings show that Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $6.87 per share for a total of $41220.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66492.0 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Van Dask Kristin Lea (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) bought a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $7.51 per share for $31909.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58517.0 shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Stark Eugene S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $6.55 for $13100.0. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).