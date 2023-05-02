RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.12, the stock is -1.72% and -4.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -11.32% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -31.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.64%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 99.22 and Fwd P/E is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.17% and -31.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.75M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 6.28%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $10.47 per share for a total of $52350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79635.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -25.26% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -45.13% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -4.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.