Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is 2.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $39.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $23.87, the stock is -4.97% and -7.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 0.41% off its SMA200. SIX registered -39.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.83% and -39.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.18M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mick Gary,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59675.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $21.94 per share for $49356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54425.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $20.94 for $31411.0. The insider now directly holds 52,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -21.99% lower over the past 12 months.