Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is 22.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.84 and a high of $306.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $299.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $289.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.75% off the consensus price target high of $336.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -19.96% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $299.89, the stock is 2.09% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 24.43% off its SMA200. SYK registered 18.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.18%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $113.15B and $18.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.60 and Fwd P/E is 26.97. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.81% and -2.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.50M, and float is at 371.63M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Golston Allan C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Golston Allan C. sold 5,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $263.27 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13537.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Menon Viju (Group President) sold a total of 2,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $264.31 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10611.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, STRYKER RONDA E (Director) disposed off 212,200 shares at an average price of $271.21 for $57.55 million. The insider now directly holds 4,730,754 shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -15.37% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is 24.57% higher over the same period. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -20.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.