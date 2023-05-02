Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -2.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $42.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $31.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $38.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.44% off the consensus price target high of $49.30 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 4.49% higher than the price target low of $32.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.84, the stock is -2.01% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -4.32% off its SMA200. SU registered -16.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.37.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.40%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16558 employees, a market worth around $39.54B and $42.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.01. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -27.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.10% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 29.20% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 31.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.