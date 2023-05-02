These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is 2.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $30.68, the stock is 0.89% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. CNP registered -2.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.10.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.82%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 8986 employees, a market worth around $19.54B and $9.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.21 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.57% and -8.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 630.00M, and float is at 628.70M with Short Float at 1.37%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smitherman Barry T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T bought 8,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $28.38 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20534.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Smitherman Barry T (Director) sold a total of 16,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $31.23 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12529.0 shares of the CNP stock.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -12.93% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -10.67% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -5.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.