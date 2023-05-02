These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -64.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -26.89% and -47.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.6 million and changing -23.29% at the moment leaves the stock -72.82% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -82.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$313.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.38%, and is -16.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.94% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $95.04M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -13.35% and -89.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.10%).

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.29M, and float is at 179.20M with Short Float at 25.08%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burns Stephen S.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $4.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.68 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,169,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.78 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.68 million shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) disposed off 650,000 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,852,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).