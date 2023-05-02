These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 49.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $200.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $198.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.14% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are -36.41% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $197.79, the stock is 1.35% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 20.41% off its SMA200. CRM registered 6.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.05%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 79390 employees, a market worth around $195.37B and $31.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 960.15 and Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.55% and -1.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.90% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 984.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 449 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 323 and purchases happening 126 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Parker,the company’sCo-Founder and CTO. SEC filings show that Harris Parker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $193.97 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Hyder Brent (President/Chief People Officer) sold a total of 781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $196.33 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9227.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) disposed off 561 shares at an average price of $196.33 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 100,309 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -9.80% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -9.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.