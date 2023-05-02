Things appear to be looking up for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -2.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.41 and a high of $71.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.95% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.17% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.64, the stock is -0.03% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.85 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.21% off its SMA200. CMS registered -13.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8560 employees, a market worth around $18.05B and $8.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.20 and Fwd P/E is 18.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.70M, and float is at 288.35M with Short Float at 2.53%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rich Brian F,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Rich Brian F sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $61.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91927.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Hofmeister Brandon J. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $60.00 per share for $75002.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62881.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Hofmeister Brandon J. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 64,131 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -12.93% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.97% lower over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -10.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.