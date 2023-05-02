Things appear to be looking up for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.51% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is -8.73% and -10.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -14.89% off its SMA200. SHLS registered 97.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.86.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.23%, and is -9.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $326.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.99 and Fwd P/E is 21.82. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.74% and -37.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.30M, and float is at 112.26M with Short Float at 10.75%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOLNAR JEFFERY,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $22.79 per share for a total of $32248.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64629.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that TOLNAR JEFFERY (President) sold a total of 3,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $19.73 per share for $70535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66044.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Whitaker Jason R () disposed off 181,541 shares at an average price of $21.16 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 634,637 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading 5.23% up over the past 12 months.