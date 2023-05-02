Things appear to be looking up for SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -26.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.24% off the consensus price target high of $4.43 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.24% higher than the price target low of $4.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is 2.63% and -5.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -31.88% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -69.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.79.

The stock witnessed a -1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.36%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $395.75M and $363.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 77.00. Profit margin for the company is -53.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.38% and -70.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.50M, and float is at 259.14M with Short Float at 6.31%.