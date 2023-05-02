Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -43.95% Change This Year

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) is -43.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -13.72% and -15.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -20.38% at the moment leaves the stock -65.58% off its SMA200. UK registered -78.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.18.

The stock witnessed a -11.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.18%, and is -12.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.44% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has around 513 employees, a market worth around $3.02M and $123.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.24% and -88.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-430.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.60% this year.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.37M, and float is at 3.14M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.