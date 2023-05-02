Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -29.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.53 and a high of $40.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -33.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is -3.47% and -11.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -35.23% off its SMA200. VNO registered -63.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.35%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3146 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.16% and -63.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -505.10% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.78M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 11.07%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -47.58% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -25.33% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -2.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.