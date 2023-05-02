What should you know before buying stock in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 5.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.08 and a high of $198.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $163.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $197.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.76% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.01, the stock is -3.30% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -1.79% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -6.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a -8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.51%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 34500 employees, a market worth around $42.45B and $13.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.69% and -16.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.66M, and float is at 258.38M with Short Float at 2.14%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -21.83% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -5.21% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 13.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.