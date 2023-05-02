Why Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -24.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -108.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -17.53% and -20.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing -10.34% at the moment leaves the stock -69.39% off its SMA200. CANO registered -81.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.74.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.80%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $530.40M and $2.74B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.47% and -89.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.44M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 15.75%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppy Brian D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppy Brian D sold 23,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $30067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.