Why Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is 3.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.98 and a high of $37.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $33.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $33.11, the stock is -3.03% and -2.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.00% off its SMA200. GLW registered -9.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.01%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 57500 employees, a market worth around $27.65B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.15 and Fwd P/E is 13.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -12.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Corning Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 843.00M, and float is at 787.52M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Corning Incorporated (GLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fang Li,the company’sPresident & GM, International. SEC filings show that Fang Li sold 19,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $35.17 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that McRae Lawrence D (Vice Chairman & Corp. Dev. Off) sold a total of 41,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $34.31 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Zhang John Z (Senior VP & GM, Display) disposed off 5,744 shares at an average price of $35.52 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.86% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -5.94% lower over the same period.