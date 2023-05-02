Why DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 4.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $126.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $121.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.9% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.99% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.44, the stock is -0.13% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 13.32% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 14.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.28%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $46.76B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 147.87 and Fwd P/E is 79.97. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.06% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.70M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.14%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacelli Steven Robert,the company’sEVP Managing Director Dexcom V. SEC filings show that Pacelli Steven Robert sold 5,031 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $126.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Managing Director Dexcom V) sold a total of 412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $124.68 per share for $51368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Leach Jacob Steven (EVP Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 30,764 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $3.85 million. The insider now directly holds 259,613 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 34.00% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -57.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.