Why Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) is 78.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $186.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 20.31% and 14.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -30.18% off its SMA200. JZ registered a loss of -23.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.65.

The stock witnessed a 23.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.50%, and is 25.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.40% over the week and 15.45% over the month.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $61.78M and $66.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.00. Distance from 52-week low is 91.40% and -99.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.55M, and float is at 30.28M with Short Float at 0.53%.