Why should you keep an eye on Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) is 19.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is 39.06% and 27.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 29.05% at the moment leaves the stock 16.01% off its SMA200. WAFU registered -1.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.27%, and is 42.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.29% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $10.70M and $11.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.90% and -38.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.44M, and float is at 1.24M with Short Float at 0.23%.