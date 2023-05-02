Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is 6.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.27 and a high of $156.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $150.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $151.59, the stock is 1.01% and 4.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 8.01% off its SMA200. WMT registered -2.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.21.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2100000 employees, a market worth around $410.00B and $611.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.48 and Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.27% and -2.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.89%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 342 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 309 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furner John R.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Furner John R. sold 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $151.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,504,039 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $145.51 per share for $218.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 245.71 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) disposed off 1,504,039 shares at an average price of $145.51 for $218.85 million. The insider now directly holds 245,711,516 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -29.42% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -12.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.