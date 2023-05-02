Will Aflac Incorporated (AFL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -2.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $74.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $69.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.05% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.44% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.36, the stock is 6.55% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 7.93% off its SMA200. AFL registered 18.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37.

The stock witnessed a 9.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.67%, and is 6.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12882 employees, a market worth around $42.81B and $19.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.13% and -4.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 619.68M, and float is at 568.94M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $64.45 per share for a total of $32225.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19269.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold a total of 22,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $70.36 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53925.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Koide Masatoshi (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) disposed off 19,291 shares at an average price of $70.36 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 87,598 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Cigna Group (CI) that is trading 0.26% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -23.02% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -9.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.