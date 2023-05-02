Will GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is -10.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -12.06% and -15.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -9.55% at the moment leaves the stock -21.50% off its SMA200. EAF registered -53.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.61.

The stock witnessed a -11.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.73%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has around 1347 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.88 and Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.67% and -56.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.88M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 2.43%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.