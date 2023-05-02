Will Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) is 8.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 4.73% and 4.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.03 million and changing -9.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.95% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% in the last 1 month, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.09% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $40.25M and $21.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.68. Distance from 52-week low is 25.08% and -24.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.06M, and float is at 11.94M with Short Float at 0.01%.