Will IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is 77.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $32.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.16% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -100.26% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.05, the stock is 32.18% and 51.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.7 million and changing 15.69% at the moment leaves the stock 89.98% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 167.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.34%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.14.

The stock witnessed a 60.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.47%, and is 20.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 329.94% and 15.44% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.25M, and float is at 135.73M with Short Float at 8.83%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carroll David Francis,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Carroll David Francis sold 48,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $30.21 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68472.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 18,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $30.07 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39652.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Carroll David Francis (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,829 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $54870.0. The insider now directly holds 68,472 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).