Will NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -13.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $5.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.32% off the consensus price target high of $8.55 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.29% higher than the price target low of $4.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is 3.62% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -7.66% off its SMA200. NXE registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.39%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$30.70.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.88%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.66% and -28.33% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.57M, and float is at 397.45M with Short Float at 4.78%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

