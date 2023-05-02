ZIM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Now

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -1.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.23 and a high of $71.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is -13.74% and -21.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -37.00% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -70.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a -29.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.72%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4830 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $12.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.44. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.12% and -76.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.10M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 23.18%.