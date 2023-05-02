ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Is Down -66.56% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) is -66.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -66.50% and -71.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing 13.02% at the moment leaves the stock -91.34% off its SMA200. ZVSA registered a loss of -94.75% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.72.

The stock witnessed a -73.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.15%, and is -69.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.66% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.38% and -97.90% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.60% this year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.21M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 4.49%.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.