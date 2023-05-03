Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is -18.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.20 and a high of $89.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHC stock was last observed hovering at around $70.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3%.

Currently trading at $67.21, the stock is -8.74% and -8.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. ACHC registered -0.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.27.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.01%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $6.23B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.09 and Fwd P/E is 18.26. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.34% and -25.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.10M, and float is at 89.57M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIECO WILLIAM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $82.54 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73811.0 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Howard Christopher L (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 12,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $81.67 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Duckworth David M. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 26,821 shares at an average price of $80.63 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 99,263 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -77.88% down over the past 12 months and The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) that is 18.32% higher over the same period.