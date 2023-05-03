Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is 55.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARAY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 45.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is 9.51% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock 34.35% off its SMA200. ARAY registered 22.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.09.

The stock witnessed a 9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.37%, and is 17.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has around 1044 employees, a market worth around $295.45M and $439.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.22. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.76% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.57M, and float is at 91.47M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoge Michael,the company’sSenior VP Global Operations. SEC filings show that Hoge Michael sold 11,977 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $2.89 per share for a total of $34614.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Accuray Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Pervaiz Ali (SVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $2.06 per share for $4229.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ARAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Winter Suzanne C (President) disposed off 9,823 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $20589.0. The insider now directly holds 721,758 shares of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 16.64% up over the past 12 months and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) that is -15.45% lower over the same period. iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is -61.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.