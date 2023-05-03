ADUS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Now

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is -13.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.65 and a high of $114.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADUS stock was last observed hovering at around $88.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.62% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.50, the stock is -20.07% and -17.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -14.89% off its SMA200. ADUS registered 2.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a -18.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.55%, and is -23.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has around 6284 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $951.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.41 and Fwd P/E is 19.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.44% and -24.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.91M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GAFFNEY SEAN,the company’sEVP / Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that GAFFNEY SEAN sold 495 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $83.60 per share for a total of $41382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13984.0 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Stevenson Roberton James (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $103.44 per share for $11378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7546.0 shares of the ADUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D. (EVP/Chief Information Officer) disposed off 783 shares at an average price of $98.77 for $77340.0. The insider now directly holds 6,972 shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amedisys Inc. (AMED) that is -39.48% lower over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -15.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.