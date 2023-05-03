Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) is -83.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -36.08% and -47.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -83.76% off its SMA200. CYTO registered -95.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

The stock witnessed a -35.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.29%, and is -17.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.91% over the week and 25.88% over the month.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $1.02M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.33% and -95.88% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17M, and float is at 1.09M with Short Float at 110.21%.