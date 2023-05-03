Analysts suggest WESCO International Inc. (WCC) could spike 33.36% in a year

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.00 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WCC stock was last observed hovering at around $143.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.36% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.72% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.28, the stock is 1.84% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. WCC registered 16.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.85%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.29B and $21.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.73% and -18.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WESCO International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.50% this year.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.80M, and float is at 37.22M with Short Float at 3.99%.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schulz David S.,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $167.07 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

WESCO International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Squires Nelson John III (EVP & GM, EES) sold a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $171.16 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73021.0 shares of the WCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Squires Nelson John III (EVP & GM, EES) disposed off 4,665 shares at an average price of $170.25 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 73,198 shares of WESCO International Inc. (WCC).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 37.75% up over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is -6.60% lower over the same period. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is 10.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.