Are we looking at the next big move in Agrify Corporation (AGFY)?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is -31.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $32.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.29% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 6.54% and -15.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -93.70% off its SMA200. AGFY registered -99.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.72%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.35% over the week and 34.17% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $4.78M and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.00% and -99.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.74M, and float is at 18.13M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chang Raymond Nobu,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.36 million shares.

Agrify Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Hua Guichao (Director) bought a total of 54,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $85.10 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65956.0 shares of the AGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $12500.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Agrify Corporation (AGFY).