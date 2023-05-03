Are we looking at the next big move in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is 42.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.06 and a high of $118.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMG stock was last observed hovering at around $70.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.66% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.34, the stock is -3.46% and -6.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 7.36% off its SMA200. SMG registered -33.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.90.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.95%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has around 2430 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $3.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.65. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.54% and -41.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.30% this year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.50M, and float is at 40.18M with Short Float at 6.98%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STUMP DENISE,the company’sEVP, Global Human Resources. SEC filings show that STUMP DENISE sold 2,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $86.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39875.0 shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $80.16 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.04 million shares of the SMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $80.77 for $4.04 million. The insider now directly holds 14,064,775 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is -3.62% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -1.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.