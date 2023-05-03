Are we looking at the next big move in THOR Industries Inc. (THO)?

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.26 and a high of $105.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $80.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -77.98% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.09, the stock is 2.12% and -2.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. THO registered 4.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.99%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $13.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.52 and Fwd P/E is 10.90. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.87% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for THOR Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

THOR Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.52M, and float is at 51.21M with Short Float at 11.07%.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at THOR Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $72.50 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

THOR Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that WOELFER W. TODD (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) bought a total of 1,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $81.55 per share for $99899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70325.0 shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 133,400 shares of THOR Industries Inc. (THO).

THOR Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is trading 30.88% up over the past 12 months and Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) that is 11.68% higher over the same period. REV Group Inc. (REVG) is -9.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.