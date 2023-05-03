Check out this: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -16.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is -1.58% and 1.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -16.78% off its SMA200. EBR registered -19.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.27%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 9670 employees, a market worth around $15.63B and $34.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Distance from 52-week low is 17.46% and -35.87% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.09%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.93% up over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -47.37% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -22.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.