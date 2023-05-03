Check out this: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) could be on the verge of a big rally

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 10.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.38% off the consensus price target high of $10.62 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.12% higher than the price target low of $8.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is -3.26% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.04% off its SMA200. SILV registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.84%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $979.09M and $43.51M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Distance from 52-week low is 45.20% and -18.90% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.50% this year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 141.04M with Short Float at 7.17%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times.