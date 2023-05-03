Clarus Corporation (CLAR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CLAR Stock Is Going Next

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is 15.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $29.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.02, the stock is -5.52% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -26.29% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -59.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.82.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.25%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $327.16M and $448.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.56. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.49% and -69.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.50% this year.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.20M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 15.52%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KUEHNE AARON,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP and COO. SEC filings show that KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $12.21 per share for a total of $49961.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95248.0 shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that HOUSE DONALD (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $28.24 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, SOKOLOW NICOLAS (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $28.53 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 80,448 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 15.13% up over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is 0.68% higher over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -1.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.