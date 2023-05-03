Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) is -36.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERAS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -4.72% and -11.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -53.43% off its SMA200. ERAS registered -62.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.96%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.35.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.00%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -74.67% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.60M, and float is at 100.19M with Short Float at 11.47%.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Erasca Inc. (ERAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Casdin Alexander W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $2.76 per share for a total of $55230.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Erasca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Lim Jonathan E (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.84 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.3 million shares of the ERAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Lim Jonathan E (Chairman & CEO) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $3.86 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 20,256,222 shares of Erasca Inc. (ERAS).

Erasca Inc. (ERAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.36% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 32.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.