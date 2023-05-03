GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 79.81% Upside

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.81% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.39% higher than the price target low of $1.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -4.80% and -2.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.26% off its SMA200. GLDG registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.64%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.99.

The stock witnessed a -12.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.17%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.20% and -35.37% from its 52-week high.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.22M, and float is at 159.18M with Short Float at 2.22%.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GoldMining Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GoldMining Inc. bought 4,126 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $9.49 per share for a total of $39154.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.79 million shares.

GoldMining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that GoldMining Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,822 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $9.61 per share for $46318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.79 million shares of the GLDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, GoldMining Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 14,045 shares at an average price of $9.06 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 9,782,858 shares of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG).