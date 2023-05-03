Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) up 17.18% since start of the year

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is 17.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWNK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $26.30, the stock is 4.99% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.40% off its SMA200. TWNK registered 15.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.69.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.68%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.39% and -9.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.16M, and float is at 133.07M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gernigin Michael. SEC filings show that Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6922.0 shares.

Hostess Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Cramer Michael Johnsold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $22.15 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43408.0 shares of the TWNK stock.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) that is trading 15.89% up over the past 12 months and J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) that is 5.65% higher over the same period.