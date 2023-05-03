HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Track to Reach $450.00 in a Year

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is 43.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $245.03 and a high of $431.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBS stock was last observed hovering at around $420.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.27% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.08% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -3.64% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $414.58, the stock is -0.28% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 24.80% off its SMA200. HUBS registered 9.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$457.87.

The stock witnessed a -3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.47%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has around 7433 employees, a market worth around $20.87B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.81. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.20% and -3.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.80M, and float is at 46.07M with Short Float at 3.14%.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Brian,the company’sExecutive Chair. SEC filings show that Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $422.65 per share for a total of $3.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

HubSpot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Bueker Kathryn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $424.80 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41124.0 shares of the HUBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Halligan Brian (Executive Chair) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $392.85 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 622,766 shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) that is trading -35.33% down over the past 12 months and PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) that is -4.30% lower over the same period. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is 2.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.