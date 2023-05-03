Is G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) a good stock to buy now?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is -45.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 11.03% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -61.73% off its SMA200. GTHX registered -42.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.78%, and is 20.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $144.37M and $51.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.79% and -83.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.66M, and float is at 46.54M with Short Float at 8.11%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malik Rajesh,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Malik Rajesh sold 729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $5.41 per share for a total of $3942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Hanson James S. (General Counsel) sold a total of 729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $5.41 per share for $3942.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41087.0 shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Moses Jennifer K. (CFO) disposed off 729 shares at an average price of $5.41 for $3942.0. The insider now directly holds 57,820 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.36% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -41.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.