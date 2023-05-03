J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.92 and a high of $200.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBHT stock was last observed hovering at around $176.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $175.30, the stock is 0.61% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -1.11% off its SMA200. JBHT registered 2.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has around 37151 employees, a market worth around $17.63B and $14.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.92 and Fwd P/E is 18.14. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.89% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.67M, and float is at 81.90M with Short Float at 3.52%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGee Eric,the company’sEVP Highway Services. SEC filings show that McGee Eric sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $175.30 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1210.0 shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Field Darren P. (EVP and President Intermodal) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $182.30 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14310.0 shares of the JBHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Scott Stuart Lockard (EVP/CIO) disposed off 2,458 shares at an average price of $178.34 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 29,126 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 12.66% up over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is 32.95% higher over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is 20.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.