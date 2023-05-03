Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Is Down -28.73% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is -28.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.03 and a high of $70.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.36% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.88% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.56, the stock is -9.54% and -14.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -32.90% off its SMA200. KRC registered -60.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.40.

The stock witnessed a -14.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.85%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.77 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.96% and -61.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.20% this year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.06M, and float is at 115.31M with Short Float at 4.96%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmond John,the company’sEVP, Head of Asset Management. SEC filings show that Osmond John sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $60.08 per share for a total of $60080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11749.0 shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Commonwealth (EQC) that is trading -2.64% down over the past 12 months and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -23.21% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -23.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.